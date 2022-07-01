Hong Kong – Correctional Services Department Staff Training Institute retitled as Hong Kong Correctional Services Academy (with photo)

Correctional Services Department Staff Training Institute retitled as Hong Kong Correctional Services Academy (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



The Correctional Services Department (CSD) Staff Training Institute is retitled as the Hong Kong Correctional Services Academy (HKCSA) today (July 1), marking a new milestone for the CSD in the provision of professional training for correctional officers.







To enhance the professionalism of correctional officers, the HKCSA has been committed to offering courses recognised by the Hong Kong Qualifications Framework (QF) for staff in recent years. Last year, the HKCSA was accredited as a QF Level 5 operator by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications, being qualified to offer courses at QF Level 5 (pitched at the same QF Level as a local Bachelor’s Degree) or below.





At present, the CSD offers seven courses under the QF, among which the recruit training programmes for Assistant Officers and Officers, namely “Professional Diploma in Correctional Services” (a QF Level 4 course pitched at the same QF level as the local Higher Diploma) and “Professional Diploma in Correctional Management” (a QF Level 5 course pitched at the same QF Level as a local Bachelor’s Degree) respectively, are recognised by the individual tertiary institution for credit exemptions, so as to encourage continuous learning and promote a lifelong learning culture among staff.





To further enhance the quality of professional training, the HKCSA will collaborate with a local tertiary institution in mid-July to organise a QF Level 6 programme “Postgraduate Certificate in Correctional Governance and Leadership” (pitched at the same QF Level as a local Master’s Degree), the first of its kind in Asia.





The CSD will continue to offer more courses recognised by the QF to continuously enhance the competence and professionalism of correctional officers.





Moreover, applications for the post of Assistant Officer II of the CSD are accepted all year round. Those who are interested are welcome to apply. For details, please visit the CSD website:www.csd.gov.hk/english/recruit/recruit.html.