NOSACONN Celebrate Africa Week ESSENCE OF AFRICA NOLA Edition Kicks Off A Week of Celebration During The Essence OF Culture Festival

NOLA’S Royal Family of Music Patriarch David Batiste performs Tuesday, June 28th at Louisiana Jazz Museum to get festivities underway.
Batiste Brothers Subject of “A Stranger’s Story”
NOLA’s Royal Family of Music, The Batistes & Damon Batiste’s NOSACONN are center stage as CELEBRATE AFRICA WEEK “ESSENCE OF AFRICA NOLA EDITION gets underway at the Louisiana Jazz Museum focused on tourism, arts, culture and bilateral trade during the Essence of Culture Festival in New Orleans.
NOSACONN’S (NEW ORLEANS SOUTH AFRICA CONNECTION) Celebrate Africa Week “Essence of Africa” NOLA Edition launches Tuesday, June 28th with a brief news conference at 4:45 p.m. followed at 5:00p.m. with a showcase performance by Louisiana Hall of Famer, David Batiste who is the musical patriarch of ‘NOLA’s Royal Family of Music.’ The Louisiana Jazz Museum is located at 400 Esplanade Avenue New Orleans, LA 70116.
NOSACONN’s African Heritage Series Celebrate Africa Week “Essence of Africa” NOLA Edition will include weeklong celebrations over the July 4th Holiday, going on simultaneous during Essence Magazine’s “Essence of Culture Festival. Representatives for the following countries will be in New Orleans as a result of Damon Batiste’s vision for bilateral trade between the U.S. and Africa with the assurance of BIPOC communities benefit from equitable exchange: Cape Verde Islands; Gambia; Ghana; Ivory Coast; Mozambique; Nigeria; Senegal; South Africa; Tanzania; Uganda; and Zimbabwe.
"We are pleased to have our second event since our launch of the African Heritage Series at Nicholls State University in May has resulted in a culinary student exchange program between the Ivory Coast and Louisiana," said Damon Batiste, Musician, Cultural Ambassador and Founder of NOSACONN. "We want to ensure prosperity for all as we develop business deals centered around tourism, arts, culture and bi-lateral trade. NOSACONN (New Orleans South Africa Connection) has extensive ties in Africa, where I have traveled more than 80 times since 1998."
The economic development of the arts to enrich the people who make the art is at the core of the hearts of the Batistes. Music is healing with a purpose beyond the pleasure of entertainment”
San Francisco Black Film Festival (https://www.prlog.org/
The schedule of dates and venues of NOSACONN’s Africa Heritage Series: Essence of “Africa”
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Press Conference
Venue: Louisiana Jazz Museum
400 Esplanade Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70116
Time: 4:45pm
Performance by David Batiste and The Gladiators
Venue: Louisiana Jazz Museum
400 Esplanade Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70116
Time: 5:00pm
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Panel: The Importance of Africa in a Fledgling Global Economy
Panelists: Prof. Ibrahima Seck, Lloyd Ward, Paul Robichaux, Damon Batiste, Jackie Wright, ErnieSingleton, Shaka Zulu
Venue: New Orleans Jazz Museum
400 Esplanade Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70116
Time: 11:00am – 12:30pm
Thursday, June 30, 2022
New Orleans City Council Meeting – Delegation members to receive City Proclamations
Time: 10:00am
Mayor’s Welcome Reception
Venue: Gallier Hall
545 St. Charles Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70130
Time: 3:00pm – 6:00pm
Induction Ceremony of Damon Batiste as President, Metairie Sunrise Rotary Club
Venue: Porter and Luke’s Restaurant
Address: 1517 Metairie Road
Metairie, LA 70005
Time: 6:30pm
Friday, July 1, 2022
ESSENCE Festival Day programming
Venue: Ernest Morial Convention Center
Time: 10:00am
Malcolm X
Children’s production, directed by Anthony Bean with special guest poet, Sunni Patterson
Venue: Anthony Bean Community Theatre
4527 Tchoupitoulas Street
New Orleans, LA 70115
Time: 11:00am
ESSENCE Festival, Night Concerts
Caesars Superdome
Time: 7:00pm
Tribute to Black Music Month Featuring Rising Stars of Our Region
Johanna Hale-McGill and Society of Soul
Larry Watson, Jr. of Pensacola, Florida
Kennadi Rose of Austin, Texas
Lester Singleton with Special Guest
Kent Any Brass Band
Dave Lemon and The Fleaux3
Venue: Sweet Lorraine’s Jazz Club
1931 St. Claude Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70116
Time: 9:00pm
Saturday, July 2, 2022
ESSENCE Festival Day programming
Venue: Ernest Morial Convention Center
Time: 10:00am
Black Masking Indian Chief Shaka Zulu, Artist Talk
Venue: Angela King Gallery
241 Royal Street
New Orleans, LA 70130
Time: 2:00pm
ESSENCE Festival, Night Concerts
Venue: Caesars Superdome
Time: 7:00pm
Sunday, July 3, 2022
ESSENCE Festival day programming
Venue: Ernest Morial Convention Center
Time: 10:00am
Film Screening, Essence of Africa – Virtual Event
In 2006, NOSACONN produced this documentary in cooperation with the South African
Broadcasting Corporation for the intent purpose of connecting business interests between Black
Hollywood and South Africa.
Virtual Venue: Tellevidz
Time: Noon, 4:00pm, 7:00pm, 10:00pm
Monday, July 4, 2022 – Special Invitation
Visit, Port of South Louisiana
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Round Table Discussion, “Doing Business With Africa”
First Pilgrim Baptist Church
1228 Arts Street
New Orleans, LA 70117
Time: 1:00pm
