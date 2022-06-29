NOSACONN Celebrate Africa Week ESSENCE OF AFRICA NOLA Edition Kicks Off A Week of Celebration During The Essence OF Culture Festival

NOLA’S Royal Family of Music Patriarch David Batiste performs Tuesday, June 28th at Louisiana Jazz Museum to get festivities underway.

Batiste Brothers Subject of “A Stranger’s Story”

NOLA’s Royal Family of Music, The Batistes & Damon Batiste’s NOSACONN are center stage as CELEBRATE AFRICA WEEK “ESSENCE OF AFRICA NOLA EDITION gets underway at the Louisiana Jazz Museum focused on tourism, arts, culture and bilateral trade during the Essence of Culture Festival in New Orleans.

NOSACONN’S (NEW ORLEANS SOUTH AFRICA CONNECTION) Celebrate Africa Week “Essence of Africa” NOLA Edition launches Tuesday, June 28th with a brief news conference at 4:45 p.m. followed at 5:00p.m. with a showcase performance by Louisiana Hall of Famer, David Batiste who is the musical patriarch of ‘NOLA’s Royal Family of Music.’ The Louisiana Jazz Museum is located at 400 Esplanade Avenue New Orleans, LA 70116.

NOSACONN’s African Heritage Series Celebrate Africa Week “Essence of Africa” NOLA Edition will include weeklong celebrations over the July 4th Holiday, going on simultaneous during Essence Magazine’s “Essence of Culture Festival. Representatives for the following countries will be in New Orleans as a result of Damon Batiste’s vision for bilateral trade between the U.S. and Africa with the assurance of BIPOC communities benefit from equitable exchange: Cape Verde Islands; Gambia; Ghana; Ivory Coast; Mozambique; Nigeria; Senegal; South Africa; Tanzania; Uganda; and Zimbabwe.

“We are pleased to have our second event since our launch of the African Heritage Series at Nicholls State University in May has resulted in a culinary student exchange program between the Ivory Coast and Louisiana,” said Damon Batiste, Musician, Cultural Ambassador and Founder of NOSACONN. “We want to ensure prosperity for all as we develop business deals centered around tourism, arts, culture and bi-lateral trade. NOSACONN (New Orleans South Africa Connection) has extensive ties in Africa, where I have traveled more than 80 times since 1998.” Batiste’s partnership in “The Grammy Party in the Bush (https://www.thediplomaticsociety.co.za/ 3679-grammy- party-…)”at the Sensational Sunset Safari Lodge, a Game Reserve in South Africa was the perfect venue for NOSACONN business partners to announce a $500 Million Dollar (USD) Music, Film, & Tourism Project that will help ensure BIPOC prosperity. Celebrate Africa Week “Essence of Africa” NOLA Edition of NOSACONN’s African Heritage Series is solidifying collaboration for bilateral trade with Africa.

The economic development of the arts to enrich the people who make the art is at the core of the hearts of the Batistes. Music is healing with a purpose beyond the pleasure of entertainment” has been the driving theme behind the work of NOLA’s Royal Family of Music from the founding days of the music family. David Batiste, recently featured at the

San Francisco Black Film Festival (https://www.prlog.org/ 12921798.html), shared that motivating drive of the Batiste Family and gave the news flash that there is an upcoming documentary “A Stranger’s Story” produced by his brother James Batiste about the family’s musical beginnings centering on their father John J.J. Batiste Sr. who with his wife Estelle Curtis had seven sons and launched the musical journey that evolved into NOLA’s Royal Family of Music. The film is a microcosm of the life of John J.J. Batiste Sr. who wore his faith on his sleeve and strived to instill that faith in his sons, near and distant family, friends and any stranger who was willing to take the time to listen. A special New Orleans sneak preview screening of “A Stranger’s Story” is in the works.

The schedule of dates and venues of NOSACONN’s Africa Heritage Series: Essence of “Africa” celebratory activities are as follows:

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Press Conference

Venue: Louisiana Jazz Museum

400 Esplanade Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70116

Time: 4:45pm

Performance by David Batiste and The Gladiators



Venue: Louisiana Jazz Museum

400 Esplanade Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70116

Time: 5:00pm

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Panel: The Importance of Africa in a Fledgling Global Economy



Panelists: Prof. Ibrahima Seck, Lloyd Ward, Paul Robichaux, Damon Batiste, Jackie Wright, ErnieSingleton, Shaka Zulu

Venue: New Orleans Jazz Museum

400 Esplanade Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70116

Time: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Thursday, June 30, 2022

New Orleans City Council Meeting – Delegation members to receive City Proclamations



Time: 10:00am

Mayor’s Welcome Reception

Venue: Gallier Hall

545 St. Charles Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70130

Time: 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Induction Ceremony of Damon Batiste as President, Metairie Sunrise Rotary Club

Venue: Porter and Luke’s Restaurant

Address: 1517 Metairie Road

Metairie, LA 70005

Time: 6:30pm

Friday, July 1, 2022

ESSENCE Festival Day programming



Venue: Ernest Morial Convention Center

Time: 10:00am

Malcolm X

Children’s production, directed by Anthony Bean with special guest poet, Sunni Patterson

Venue: Anthony Bean Community Theatre

4527 Tchoupitoulas Street

New Orleans, LA 70115

Time: 11:00am

ESSENCE Festival, Night Concerts



Caesars Superdome

Time: 7:00pm

Tribute to Black Music Month Featuring Rising Stars of Our Region



Johanna Hale-McGill and Society of Soul

Larry Watson, Jr. of Pensacola, Florida

Kennadi Rose of Austin, Texas

Lester Singleton with Special Guest

Kent Any Brass Band

Dave Lemon and The Fleaux3

Venue: Sweet Lorraine’s Jazz Club

1931 St. Claude Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70116

Time: 9:00pm

Saturday, July 2, 2022

ESSENCE Festival Day programming



Venue: Ernest Morial Convention Center

Time: 10:00am

Black Masking Indian Chief Shaka Zulu, Artist Talk

Venue: Angela King Gallery

241 Royal Street

New Orleans, LA 70130

Time: 2:00pm

ESSENCE Festival, Night Concerts



Venue: Caesars Superdome

Time: 7:00pm

Sunday, July 3, 2022

ESSENCE Festival day programming



Venue: Ernest Morial Convention Center

Time: 10:00am

Film Screening, Essence of Africa – Virtual Event

In 2006, NOSACONN produced this documentary in cooperation with the South African

Broadcasting Corporation for the intent purpose of connecting business interests between Black

Hollywood and South Africa.

Virtual Venue: Tellevidz

Time: Noon, 4:00pm, 7:00pm, 10:00pm

Monday, July 4, 2022 – Special Invitation



Visit, Port of South Louisiana

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Round Table Discussion, “Doing Business With Africa”

First Pilgrim Baptist Church

1228 Arts Street

New Orleans, LA 70117

Time: 1:00pm

