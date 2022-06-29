American Idol to Scout at iPOP! Summer 2022 July Showcase Event

iPOP! LA, the bi-annual performing arts showcase, is set to have American Idol scouting talent at the July 2022 event. Peter Cohen, head of Casting for American Idol, will lead the judging for the singing portion of the iPOP! Talent showcase. In a statement regarding the news, Cohen said the following:

“I’ve followed iPOP! for a long time and have always been impressed with the amazing and diverse talent that iPOP! has produced over the years.”

Singers in attendance at the July event will have a chance to be considered for an appearance on the upcoming 21st season of the hit competition series.

In addition to judging the singing competition, American Idol and iPOP will conduct a special nationwide talent search (Enter Here: https://www.ipopla.com/americanidol) for one lucky performer who will have the chance to meet one-on-one with an Executive Producer for Idol. The winning talent will have all registration fees and accommodations covered for an upcoming iPOP! event.

The July iPOP! LA showcase will take place in Anaheim, CA, July 11 – July 15, bringing performers from around the world. During the week-long event, attendees will gain renowned training from industry-leading professionals and network with the top agents, managers, and casting directors.

About Americal Idol

“American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return to the beloved competition series as host.

For more information on “American Idol,” visit abc.com.

About iPOP! LA

iPOP promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 20th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.

