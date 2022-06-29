Find Your Summer Open House at The Gateway Family YMCA

The Gateway Family YMCA is celebrating a Find Your Summer Open House event July 28-31, available free to the local community. Everyone is invited to visit and Find Your Summer, Find Your Passion, Find Your Y at The Gateway Family YMCA. Individual events hosted at Y branches in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union include family swimming and basketball, water exercise programs, and group exercise programs like yoga or Zumba. Event details are available at www.tgfymca.org/events

“To be our best selves, we need to take care of our whole selves. At the Y, our supportive community will inspire you to find your inner strength so you can expand your health in spirit, mind and body,” stated Krystal A. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “The past two years have been hard on our community, and especially our families. We are happy to be opening our doors and providing some family fun and stress relief in the form of healthy activities, events and information.”

The Gateway Family YMCA has served the local community since 1900, and provides programs and services with the goal of building community, developing youth and creating a safe experience. With a unique focus that encompasses programs and services for all ages, the Y is poised to assist families in a very intentional way, as a partner in their holistic wellness. In addition to the Open House, new members who join with a Family Membership at The Gateway Family YMCA online at www.tgfymca.org/join-the-Y will pay $0 Joiner Fee with the code FAM July 28-31.

“At the Y, you’ll find more than just a place to work out. With opportunities to connect with new people, develop new skills and explore new interests, you might just discover a new passion, too,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/Chief Operating Officer. “We understand flexibility is important in today’s world and have added virtual options for 24-hour access for our members, as well as tools and resources like YMCA360 and Nationwide Membership.”

This June, The Gateway Family YMCA launched a Community Membership initiative, an opportunity for everyone to participate in designated Y programs, special events and communications through a complimentary membership designed to provide access to all, while remaining connected to each other and the community. More information is available at www.tgfymca.org/community-membership

In addition to traditional Y programs like Youth Sports and Swimming Lessons, The Gateway Family YMCA also offers Child Care, Before and After School Care, Summer Day Camp, Virtual WISE Adult Services, Chronic Disease Management programs, Residential Housing and Social Services.

The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community through Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services for all. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.

For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057 or the Wellness Center and WISE Center Branch at 908-349-9622.