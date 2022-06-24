Hong Kong – Man holding charged with attempted wounding with intent and possession of offensive weapon

Man holding charged with attempted wounding with intent and possession of offensive weapon ******************************************************************************************



Police today (June 23) laid holding charges against a 26-year-old non-ethnic Chinese (NEC) man with one count of attempted wounding with intent and one count of possession of offensive weapon.





Police arrested the man yesterday (June 22), who was in suspected connection with an attempted wounding and possession of offensive weapon case happened in Central on June 10, in which someone opened fire and three NEC men were injured.





The case will be mentioned at Eastern Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (June 24) morning.





Police arrested seven men, aged 23 to 42, in suspected connection with the case earlier. They were laid a holding charge jointly with one count of attempted wounding with intent and each with one count of possession of offensive weapon.





Active follow-up action by Organised Crime and Triad Bureau is underway.