2 Grant Recipients for the Stardust Startups Spring Givenar for Climate Action

Stardust Startups, a virtually-based non-profit organization, awards microgrants worldwide to select emerging entrepreneurs who need seed money for projects focused on making positive social and environmental impact.

The organization held their third annual Spring Givenar to showcase the six finalists and announce the two winners, who will receive microgrants and other types of early-stage support for their startups.

This past April, Stardust Startups received 80 applications from new businesses focused on striving to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) specifically in the areas of Clean Water & Sanitation and/or Climate Action. The two winners were found to: 1) have a verified positive social and environmental impact, 2) show innovation in solving a local problem related to water and/or climate change, and 3) show potential for global impact.

PRA

Cameroon

PRA (short for Products Related to Agricultural Sector) is a startup that combines recycled paper waste and plantain banana stems to create an 100% compostable and biodegradable paper-like packaging.

The $2,000 Stardust Startups microgrant will be used to purchase a dryer to speed up the transformation process (to not have to rely on the sun), and to have some working capital for manufacturing in general.

BioAni

Ivory Coast

BioAni is a startup that produces high-protein fishmeal and animal feed made from black soldier fly larvae. The company also produces natural fertilizer made from larvae frass.

The $2,000 Stardust Startups microgrant will be used to purchase new aviaries for the flies, new drying tables for the transformation of larvae into flour, and a stock of palm kernel cake (which is mixed with bio-waste to feed the larvae).

Democratizing Impact as a Donor-Advised Fund

Along with its role as a non-profit, Stardust Startups has also positioned itself as a non-traditional Donor-Advised Fund. Every year, donors choose to contribute towards one or more value-aligned SDGs with certainty that the process is fully transparent and the relationships are human-scale.

With their proven track record of finding, funding, and supporting scalable solutions to global challenges, Stardust Startups provides impact-driven philanthropists with the power to make real change happen.

Their human-scale and future-focused sourcing model sets them apart.

“You want to make a difference in the world, but you can’t find the right socially and environmentally conscious businesses to support. We find impact-driven entrepreneurs ready to fulfill their potential and connect your financial power to them, giving you the opportunity to make real change happen and see actionable results.” -Camille Babington, Co-founder of Stardust Startups

Help Stardust Startups get their selection process started for the next funding cycle. As an individual, make a one-time or recurring donation. As a foundation or company, discover our options to become a sustaining partner.

More background on the non-profit

Since its inception in 2015, Stardust Startups has awarded more than $50,000 in grants to a diverse array of emerging impact entrepreneurs around the world in 11 countries and 5 US states, working with purpose and passion at a human-scale. Projects supported include a bio-tech invention helping bees fight parasites and contaminants, a low-consumption indoor air cooling system, an ion-powered aircraft, a eco-briquette creating an alternative fuel source for refugees, eco-responsible tiny housing, innovative bulk food distribution, aquatic tanks to reduce PTSD, a reusable take-out container service, a reading and technology program for young learners, an app startup promoting green habits and local tips for millennials, and many more. Learn more on our website: https://starduststartupfactory.org/