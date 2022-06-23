National Pink Day June 23rd with The Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative

You Matter. Get Your Mammogram.

MIAMI – June 21, 2022 – PRLog —

Fresco y M á s, Jackson Health System and Other Partners Offering Mammogram Screenings and Prevention Education

Miami Dade College Freedom Tower and FTX Arena Light Up Pink for Awareness and Remembrance

Make a Difference and Join the Movement with #WBHI Pink Day to Help Transform and Save Lives

MIAMI, Fla., June 21, 2022 –The Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative (WBHI)—a leader in disease prevention & early detection community outreach— reminds women on National Pink Day, June 23rd, that ‘You Matter, Get Your Mammogram’, ensuring self-care this summer with timely breast and heart screenings.

With pink being the color representing breast cancer, WBHI’s 8th Annual Summer Breast Cancer Awareness Day provides women with critical resources to help beat the odds of breast cancer. Through its community partnerships, WBHI offers mammograms for early detection, health education, care coordination and patient navigation year-round and on June 23rd under the umbrella theme, #WBHIPinkDay, engaging with the South Florida community and national audiences.

Bringing critical preventative care services to the community, WBHI partners with Fresco y Más in Hialeah on National Pink Day, June 23rd offering mammogram screenings at no cost and by appointment only. Women can contact WBHI to schedule their mammogram at 305-825-4081. Valued partner Jackson Health System will also be providing heart screenings, presenting a more comprehensive preventive care approach. Macy’s adds some glamour to the day with a raffle for fragrance gift bags. while supporting good health for all women. Lucky winners will also receive a $100 gift card for grocery items at Fresco y Más, while everyone who participates in the mammogram screening receives life-saving disease prevention and early detection education packages.

“Our summer breast cancer campaign on National Pink Day reminds women that ‘You Matter. Get Your Mammogram’, and practice disease prevention and early detection,” states Andrea Ivory, WBHI’s founder and executive director. “Breast cancer is diagnosed year-round, but the good news is that early detection and disease deterrent lifestyles transforms and save lives.”

1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer over their lifetime; and the death rate has increased. Delayed, or missed cancer screenings could mean diagnosis at a later stage with a poorer prognosis. In addition, WBHI will present risk reduction strategies for heart disease which is the leading cause of death for women.

The #WBHIPinkDay campaign includes in-store activities throughout Misha’s Cupcakes locations with a specially designed, fundraising pink cupcake, and participating Starbucks offering breast cancer educational ‘pink packs’ with free coffee during select times. Committed partnership with COX Media Group and Clear Channel Outdoor amplify summer breast cancer awareness messaging. Additionally, Miami Dade College Freedom Tower and FTX Arena light up pink at sunset for community awareness and remembrance.

Everyone near and far is invited to support the initiative on social media with pink inspired images and messages, and the hashtag #WBHIPinkDay and tagging Facebook @TheWBHI and Instagram @WBHI.

A leader in fostering healthy communities, WBHI was recently designated the first official Florida license plate designed to support Disease Prevention & Early Detection. Pre-sale vouchers are available at flbreasthealth.com/ licenseplate to provide increased education and awareness relating to early detection, prevention, and screening of breast and heart issues.

For more information about The Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative, visit https://flbreasthealth.com/ .