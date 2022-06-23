Southern Home Services Celebrates More Than 20 Years in Business

Even before Shawn Kalgren started Southern Home Services back in 2001, his passion was always in serving people. A teacher in the North Carolina school system, he decided to make the transition to home renovations, where he could shift his focus to educating homeowners just as he had his students.

Using his teaching background to his benefit, Kalgren takes the time to truly educate his customers during the renovation process, ensuring that every question is answered and no detail is overlooked. As the company has continued to grow, Kalgren and his team developed the motto, “Exterior renovation perfected by superior dedication,” which they pledge to every customer who chooses the Southern Home Services team.

Kalgren explains, “At Southern Home Services, our goal is to be the first choice for customers searching for practical home renovation solutions while efficiently delivering world-class service.”

With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, Southern Home Services largely relies on word-of-mouth advertisement from the thousands of happy customers they’ve served. In fact, the company consistently gets enough referrals from past customers that they don’t have to rely on traditional marketing methods like radio and television advertisements. Having completed over 4,100 projects to date, the company’s approach is clearly successful.

However, the work is not done yet. After celebrating more than two decades in business, Kalgren and the rest of his team look forward to continuing the company’s growth, while always staying true to the values and principles that have gotten them to where they are today.

About Southern Home Services

Southern Home Services specializes in exterior remodeling services like roofing, siding, window replacements, and solar panel installations. The company serves customers throughout the greater Charlotte area. For more information, visit SHSPros.com.