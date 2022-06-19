Top World Ranked HC Dom CoD Player Halfdolo Donates 50% of 24 Hr Stream Proceeds to Help Displaced Families in the Russia-Ukraine War

Top World Ranked HC Dom CoD player Halfdolo felt compelled to do what he does best by streaming Call Of Duty Vanguard & helping displaced families in need because of the Russian-Ukraine war. He streamed CoD Vanguard for 24 hrs petitioning his followers, non-followers & subscribers to cheer him on as he streamed for families that were severely devastated in Ukraine. Plenty of spectators came by to say hello via his social media platforms starting at 8:30 p.m. PST from LinkedIN, Instagram, Twitter & Tik Tok that encouraged him & donated. Halfdolo researched a few organizations prior to the stream to send the donations to & found one that seemed to fit just right. He reached out to The World Vision International Organization that were already in Ukraine helping those in need. So he chose this organization stating: “I’m excited to be doing this 24 Hr. Stream for displaced families in the Russian-Ukraine war & giving to a charity I believe stands for the right thing by helping those in need.” Lastly, Halfdolo has streamed on all streaming platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, DLive & now Facebook Gaming that has over 25,000 followers to date.

