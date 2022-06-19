Author Dr. Royce L. Woods’ Book Will Be Displayed at the ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022

San Diego, California – WEBWIRE – Saturday, June 18, 2022

The religious book Lift Up Your Heads Oh Ye Gates by Dr. Royce L. Woods is all set and ready for exhibition by ReadersMagnet at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC, USA.





The book is a wake-up call to people mentioned in Acts 2:17. (KJV), And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams.





This is a clear illustration and confirmation of what God said about Himself.  I am God, and there is none like me; Declaring the end from the beginning and from ancient times the things that are not yet done  (Isaiah 46:9b-10a, KJV)





Through the volume of this book readers are shown how from the beginning of the Bible to the time of His birth, Jesus was always at the center of Gods magnificent plan. Also, those who are open to this truth, can follow the same plan of action since it shows that all people are obviously in Gods mind as well.





This book also explains how God used the Hebrew and Jewish nation to establish and maintain the history of the church, and makes it crystal clear that this master plan could only come from someone whose ways are impossible to figure out.





Readers are able to explore biblical truths for themselves, and will continuously be mesmerized and feel empowered as they venture through the pages of this book.





In this fascinating publication, readers will find talents that they didnt know they had or that they didnt have the courage to use before. Dr. Woods urges his readers to take this insightful journey in their quest for knowledge, but more prominently, in their new and unrestrained walk with Jesus Christ.





Interested? Purchase a copy of Royce Woodss Lift Up Your Heads Oh Ye Gates now available at Trilogy Publishing.





Lift Up Your Heads Oh Ye Gates



Author | Dr. Royce L. Woods



Genre | Religious



Publisher | Trilogy Publishing



Published date | February 3, 2022



Book Retail Price| $16.99





Author



Bishop R. L. Woods, the Senior Pastor of Holy Trinity Worship Center International, began his ministry some forty years ago on the streets of the nations capitol. His work has taken him across the country, where he has forged strong relationships with both Jew and Gentile Christians alike.





Dr. Woods holds a Bachelor of Biblical Studies, Master of Divinity, Master of Christian Phycology, and Pastoral Counseling, as well as a Doctorate of Theology. Dr. Woods is clearly a man on a mission for Christ. He continues to gain strength from his most quoted scripture, Romans 8:31 What shall we say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?