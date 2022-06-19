ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022 Exhibits Suey-Sen Reza’s “My Bestie”

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, June 18, 2022

The lovely childrens book My Bestie by Suey-Sen Reza is all set to be exhibited by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC, USA.





My Bestie is a heartwarming tale that beautifully illustrates the value of loving someone without conditions. The new book by Suey-Sen Reza is a touching childrens tale for young readers that was published by Christian Faith Publishing.





The story focuses on the connection and development that may occur between friends. It is about two best friends that grew up with each other, and despite their differences, they consider themselves friends who look like each other as they give significance to their friendship.





An appealing author, Suey-Sen Reza, draws ideas for her books from the many years she spent working as a nanny and the special connection she has always had with children. This connection has been a source of inspiration for all of her writing.





My Bestie is a sweet story about a friendship and unconditional love over the years, no matter how old you are or the age difference.  Suey-Sen Reza.





Want to provide young readers with an engaging book that focuses on friendship? If this is the case, order a copy of Suey-Sen Rezas My Bestie, now available at Christian Faith Publishing, Amazon and Barnes and Noble.





My Bestie



Author | Suey-Sen Reza



Genre | Childrens Book



Publisher | Christian Faith Publishing



Published date | March 2, 2022



Book Retail Price| $12.61





Author





Suey-Sen made a decision to leave her professional career and chose to become a nanny, for she felt that the impact she had on the kids was more fulfilling. The experience and relationship she has built through the years with the kids were the inspiration for her book.