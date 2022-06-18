PM condemns cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul

Jun 18, 2022 | Business


The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condemned the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan. He also prayed for the safety and well-being of the devotees.




The Prime Minister tweeted;


“Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul.  I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees.”



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022




