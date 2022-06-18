PM condemns cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condemned the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan. He also prayed for the safety and well-being of the devotees.









“Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees.”







