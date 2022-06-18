PM condemns cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condemned the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan. He also prayed for the safety and well-being of the devotees.
The Prime Minister tweeted;
“Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees.”
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022
