Fastpace Health to Roll Out Physical Therapy Services in Moss Bluff, LA in Late June

Fastpace Health announces the upcoming grand opening of their Moss Bluff, LA Physical Therapy Clinic – just down the road from their Moss Bluff Urgent Care/ Orthopedics clinic, later this month. It is the first Fastpace Health clinic of three opening this summer to meet the needs of rural populations in Louisiana and Tennessee.

“We are excited about bringing our first clinic to Louisiana in Moss Bluff,” says Jeff Rogers, Executive Vice President of Specialty Services at Fastpace Health. “Bringing physical therapy to the Fastpace Health platform is the perfect addition to our urgent care and orthopedic providers. It allows for continuity and coordination of care all while bringing immediate access to our communities.”

Urgent care and orthopedic services will continue at the original Moss Bluff location, 242 Sam Houston Jones Parkway, and physical therapy (PT) will roll out in its own clinic at 1355 Sam Houston Jones Parkway, Suite 105-110. While there will be one PT provider plus support staff at the Moss Bluff location to start, Fastpace Health plans to grow the PT team to three or four physical therapists over time, as the physical therapy needs of the area grow.

Rogers says the PT clinic will be fully designed to handle all ranges of orthopedic and musculoskeletal issues, noting that Fastpace will be the entry point for musculoskeletal injuries. Physical therapy interventions can provide patients with the most appropriate and beneficial care to help address orthopedic, sports medicine, work-related, or other injuries and/or concerns.

“There are many reasons why someone might seek PT outside of a particular injury,” says Colin Laughlin, PT, DPT, physical therapy provider at Moss Bluff. “I believe the most undervalued benefit of our profession is addressing common movement impairments. A simple example is having a crick in your neck, muscle imbalances, or faulty movements. Physical therapy can often help with those conditions that aren’t necessarily related to a specific injury.”

Dr. Laughlin is a Sulphur, LA, native and 2014 Sulphur High School graduate. He attended McNeese State University in Lake Charles. After graduating in 2017, he moved on to Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport to obtain his doctorate of physical therapy at LSU’s School of Allied Health Professions. Dr. Laughlin graduated from LSU in 2021 and spent almost a year working locally before joining Fastpace Health to lead the clinic at Moss Bluff.

In addition to all standard physical therapy services, Dr. Laughlin is also certified in dry needling. “Dry needling is something unique to our profession and this area,” Dr. Laughlin says. “I think that’s a differentiator for our clinic.”

Physical therapy services can help improve challenges in strength, inflammation, and mobility, just to name a few. It can benefit athletes, seniors, and stroke patients. Fastpace Health’s network of experienced physical therapists will help patients with a number of musculoskeletal injuries, including knee, foot, ankle, back, shoulder, hip, spine, wrist and arm, as well as pre- and post-surgery planning through therapeutic exercises and modalities and strength training.

“There are a variety of common conditions the general population doesn’t realize PT can address,” Dr. Laughlin says.

Fastpace Health aims to meet the needs of rural populations in Moss Bluff and other locations in close proximity to existing Urgent Care clinics to provide quick, convenient, and affordable healthcare to residents in traditionally underserved regions.

This summer, Fastpace Health will open Physical Therapy clinics in McMinnville,TN, and Manchester, TN. These locations currently offer Behavioral Health, Dermatology and Orthopedic services in addition to Urgent Care and Telehealth.

“We look forward to further expansion around our urgent care and orthopedic clinics in other LA communities and other states,” Rogers says.

For more information, visit https://fastpacehealth.com/service/physical-therapy/.