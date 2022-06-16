New Dacia visual identity. Chapter 3: the vehicles



– Dacias new visual identity is being rolled out across the full line-up



– New Dacia Link emblem, new logotype, new colours but still the same essential design



– A switch that will hit the entire range, with opening of orders on June 16th and first deliveries at the end of the year

WEBWIRE – Wednesday, June 15, 2022







Following the change in letterheads and communication documents (mid-2021), then the dealership networks that started early 2022, it is now up to the vehicles to embrace the new brand identity. Beyond a simple shift in design, the new identity embodies commitments for the future and builds on the strongly held values that are behind the Dacia success story.





With orders opening as early as June 16th, first deliveries will take place in the last quarter of 2022.

DACIAS NEW VISUAL IDENTITY ROLLED OUT ACROSS THE FULL LINE-UP



A strong feature of the brands new identity, the Dacia Link emblem is featured front and centre in the middle of the grille, itself redesigned and now in white.





Like the links of a chain, the interlocking D and C in minimalist lines make for a brand-new emblem that reflects the robust simplicity of the new design. Dacia Link is a readily recognisable brand image, visible both near and far. The emblem is also featured on the centre of each hub cap.





Another visible change is the addition of the logotype on the rear panel and steering wheel of each vehicle. Minimalist by design, the lettering has been pared back so only the bare essentials remain, enough to discern each letter.





Other changes that have been made to the design include the arrival of Monolith Grey on the roof rails, the front and rear skid plates, and the side-view mirrors on the Sandero Stepway and Duster.





The reveal of the entire Dacia range with the new visual identity marks the third and final chapter of the deployment strategy which began more than a year ago. This new universe is in line with our values – simple, robust, authentic – in a more assertive and modern way. This deployment is a new visible impetus for Dacia in achieving its ambitions.





Denis Le Vot, CEO Dacia





SAME DNA, NEW MOMENTUM



In just a few months, Dacia renewed its line-up with two new additions to the family: the all-electric Spring, and Jogger, the versatile C-segment family car.





The roll-out of the new visual branding marks the culmination of the brands renewal. Dacia has indeed changed everything but is still true to the essence of the brand.





That essence means making vehicles without the bells and whistles, just the bare necessities to respond to our customers expectations. Dacia vehicles are first and foremost robust and reliable, they are truly versatile and can be used for a wide range of purposes, be it running about town or escaping into the great outdoors for a weekend. The brand-new colour Lichen Khaki is an earthy shade similar to that of natural moss, is making its grand début and underscores Dacias close ties to nature.





Dacia is here to shake things up, to rethink automotive, in particular through an effort to champion smart consumer practices. This will be reflected in the gradual abandonment of certain materials such as chromed decorative, but also, as has been the case for several years, all leather of animal origin.





Dacia will gradually put into action one of the commitments made by Renault Group at its Annual General Meeting on 23rd April 2021. As such, from 2023, Dacia will be the Groups first brand to have capped all its vehicles to a top speed of 180 km/h.





Rolling out the new visual identity across the entire Dacia range is a great exercise in coordination. Thanks to input from all business lines, Dacia now has a brand now skin but still the same DNA. This change is an opportunity to show that our way of doing automotives can still be as essential as it is appealing.





Lionel Jaillet, Product Performance Director Dacia





The streamlined logo is highly symbolic of the brands focus on getting back to basics. Similarly, the Dacia Link emblem inspired from the world of meachnics, evokes simplicty and robustness. It also carries the symbolism of the link, a strong element of the Dacia community.





David Durand, Design Director Dacia





Dacia changes with the times, as too does its brand image. The fundamentals behind each product are also growing stronger in order to respond to the very real expectations of our clients. Versatile, robust vehicles, built for the great outdoors, with ingenious equipment and a pragmatic approach to affordable, eco-friendly automotives. The new visual identity conveys these messages and makes the brand even more appealing. Today is a new beginning for Dacia!





Lionel Jaillet, Product Performance Director Dacia

THE FULL LINE-UP OVERHAULED ALL AT ONCE



In what is probably a first in the automotive industry, the new visual identity is being rolled out simultaneously across the whole Dacia line-up. As early as June 16th, customers will be able places orders for vehicles with the new visual identity.





To see the new look in the flesh, customers will have to wait until the Mondial de Paris in October 2022, and the first vehicles will reach Dacia dealerships in the following days.





About Dacia





Born in 1968 then relaunched by Renault Group from 2004 all across Europe and Mediterranean countries, Dacia has always offered the best value for money cars, by constantly redefining the essentials.





As a game-changer, Dacia proposes simple, multi-purpose, reliable cars in tune with customers lifestyles.





Dacia models became a reference on the market: Logan, the new car at the price of a used one; Sandero, the best-selling retail car in Europe each year since 2017; Duster, the best-selling SUV to European private customers since 2018; Spring, the champion of the accessible electric mobility; Jogger, the versatile C-segment family car.





Present in 44 countries, Dacia has sold more than 7,5 million vehicles since 2004.







