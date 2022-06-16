Citizen TV Responds to the War in Ukraine with More Than Sympathy

The Hackney based charity is offering 16-25 year olds free part-time (mainly weekends, evenings or afternoons) “on the job” training in all aspects of film-making. Planned short documentaries will include the meaning and importance of solidarity historically and today.

Director Ceri Dingle said today:

“Investigating the great tales of solidarity in UK history will provide a rare chance to make a film for public benefit which has never been made before. It is also fantastic to have raised enough to have two young Ukrainian refugees working as paid interns who can bring their own experience to bear. We are delighted to be able to offer this opportunity to all young Londoners interested in taking part.”

WORLDwrite’s new Citizen TV volunteering package for would be media-makers is being supported by the Jack Petchey Foundation. The package takes place over 7 weeks and includes preparation for and attendance at a welcome Party for Ukrainian refugees complete with outdoor screenings and a feast. The package includes online workshops and face-to-face camera training and shoots at the charity’s centre in Hackney and on location.

Everyone participating in WORLDwrite’s pioneering summer package will learn to use professional cameras, work on a production for distribution and be credited for it.

No one who applies will be turned away but everyone interested needs to submit an online application form and attend an introductory evening on Thursday 30th June to go through what is involved.

More details, session dates and a short application form are available at our website, just search WORLDwrite.

For more information contact:

Ceri Dingle Tel: +44 (0)20 8985 5435;