Free Digital Summer Camp from GIGIL STEM Kits

GIGIL STEM Kits today announced their Digital Summer Camp, an online experience designed for kids in Pre-K through 5th grade. GIGIL Digital Summer Camp includes a variety of fun and educational DIY activities, their most popular STEM Kits at a bundled discount, and even a giveaway for participants in their STEM Challenge. Perfect for planning a screen-free summer. The STEM Kits bundles are curated to appeal to a variety of interests, including Technology, Space, Science, and Exploration.

“As a mom, Summer brings just as much anxiety as it does excitement. There never seems to be enough to fill the day and balancing it all while working can be so tough. Along with our STEM Kits, we hope to provide enough free resources to help take the stress of activity planning throughout the summer with everything you need all in one place.” Michelle Davis, Founder of GIGIL STEM Kits.

Each STEM Kit bundle includes 3 of the most popular STEM Kits and are offered at $109. Included in the bundles are:

15 hands-on activities

3 video lessons

Instructions and activity guides

All the materials needed

For more information on the GIGIL Digital Summer Camp, visit https://www.gigilstemkits.com/gigil-summer-camp

About GIGIL: GIGIL STEM Kits are a great addition to homeschool curriculums or make fun after-school or weekend screen-free activities. As a subscriber, your little one will learn a new theme in STEM every month. Each box includes 5 hands-on activities, a guided video lesson, and all the materials needed. Our kits are created for kids in Pre-K to 5th grade and are even charter school approved.