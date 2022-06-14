Founder of the Affiliate Ball and the AFFY Awards Partners with Lead Generation World, LLC to Launch the AFFY Expo

Darren Blatt, the Founder of the Affiliate Ball and the AFFY Awards, is excited to announce his new venture with Lead Generation World, LLC, the launch of the first annual AFFY Expo.

The AFFY Expo, which is being held October 16-18, 2022 at the iconic Andaz Hotel located in Hollywood, California, is a refreshing new experiential twist on an affiliate and performance marketing trade show. Over two and half days, attendees will get an insider’s Hollywood experience like never before hosted by the industry’s own Hollywood insider, Darren (D$) Blatt, while guests network and create lifelong memories together. The most exclusive group of leaders and innovators in the Affiliate and Performance Marketing industry including publishers, advertisers, emailers, affiliates, and those in lead gen, pay-per-call, payment solutions and more, world-wide, will live out their Hollywood dreams by rockin’ out at the legendary Whiskey A Go-Go, laughing the night away at the world-famous Comedy Store, and staying at the historical rock & roll-themed and newly renovated Andaz Hotel (formerly known as the Riot House) with a rooftop pool and panoramic view of LA. Major rock bands and artists made this their home and helped solidify its place as a historic landmark in rock & roll history. Plus, attendees will find unparalleled opportunities to grow their businesses by connecting with the movers and shakers of the performance marketing industry.

“I have a passion for this industry dating back to its inception and love to give back to our performance marketing community providing events where people can not only have fun, but also create new partnerships that will help their company grow. I started the AFFY Awards about a decade ago as a way to shine the light back on the incredible people and companies in our industry. The AFFY Expo takes my passion a step further by creating our own spin on what makes trade shows productive and fun,” said Darren Blatt.

“I am very excited to partner with industry veteran and Lead Generation World, LLC Founder, Michael Ferree, who has an impeccable reputation for throwing top notch, world-class, and well-targeted trade shows, to a bring a new and fresh opportunity for affiliate and performance marketers to connect,” he continued.

The AFFY Expo’s unique format will not include sessions or speakers and instead will put the primary focus on the exhibit hall and exclusive networking experiences. This format, co-produced by the guy who brought the industry legends including music artists and world famous speakers, will give attendees from all of performance marketing more fun opportunities to generate meaningful partnerships that will result in measurable business growth. The Affiliate Ball will take place opening night of the AFFY Expo where AFFY Awards will even be presented.

“Lead Generation World is over the moon to partner with Darren on bringing the AFFY Expo to life. Darren has done so much for the industry via producing and hosting events including the Affiliate Ball and AFFY Awards, Marketers Ball, Advertisers Ball and Virtual Digital Expo, and we agree with him that new and creative spin on the conference format is needed in the performance marketing industry,” said CEO Michael Ferree. “What better place to launch the AFFY Expo than Hollywood California where stars are born! Our goal for AFFY Expo attendees is that they find their own fame and success through the partnerships they create at this highly interactive show!”

The AFFY Expo is an exclusive event for only 500 attendees and 35 exhibitors. “We want to encourage high quality connections at the show and are ensuring this happens by limiting this years’ attendance levels,” said Darren Blatt. AFFY Expo attendees will be able to register for the event starting June 20, 2022 at www.AFFYExpo.com for the early bird discounted price of $495.