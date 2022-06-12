NCPCR To Celebrate Elimination of Child Labour Week During 12th To 20th June





National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is celebrating Elimination of Child Labour Week in the honour of World Day Against Child Labour in the 75 places as part of the “75th anniversary celebrations of India’s independence – “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” in different districts starting from 12th June to 20thJune, 2022 as a significance to pay attention to the problem of child labour and to find ways to eradicate it.





In this regard, rescue operations in 75 places where children are involved in labour work, in the scrap & automobile markets across the countryshall be conducted during 12th -20th June, 2022 with the help of authorities like State Commission (SCPCR), District authorities, Child Welfare Committee, DLSA, Child Line, Police/SJPU,Labour Department and other stakeholders.





For these rescue operations, Virtual meetings via video-conference were conducted with DMs, officials of SCPCRs, DLSAs, SJPUs, LabourDeptt., Childline & other Stakeholders to discuss the process of Rescue Operations to be taken by them during the Elimination of Child Labour Week.More than 800 officials from 18 States/UTs participated in the meetings.





The NCPCR has developed a draft SOP on the rescue and post-rescue of child labour incorporating all provisions of various children related Acts which are applicable in these cases. Endeavour has been made to simplify the understanding of the process laid down for inquiry and rehabilitation of children who are victim of child labour cases.





Also, the Commission is under the process of creating a separate link for child labour for their rescue and rehabilitation process in the Balswaraj Portal of the NCPCR.





National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has been constituted by the Government of India, as a statutory body under section 3 of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 for dealing with the protection of child rights and related matters. Under section 13(1) of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005, has provided certain functions to ensure that the rights of children are protected especially the most vulnerable and marginalized. In addition, the Commission has also been mandated to monitor the implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015, Right of Children to Free & Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.





*****





BY









(Release ID: 1833241)

Visitor Counter : 962





















