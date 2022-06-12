PM congratulates Indian shooter, Avani Lekhara on winning another gold medal at Chateauroux 2022 in France





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian shooter, Avani Lekhara on winning another gold medal at Chateauroux 2022 in France.





The Prime Minister tweeted;





Proud of @AvaniLekhara for winning another Gold at #Chateauroux2022.

Her determination to scale new heights is remarkable. I congratulate her on this feat and wish her the very best for the future. pic.twitter.com/Oetj5Gj8SO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2022

