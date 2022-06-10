Fortun’s Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces Mixes Utmost Quality, Convenience and Profitability to Serve Food Service Industry

Whether a restaurant, grocer or other food service industry, Fortun’s Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces is making quality food preparation more convenient and profitable on a national scale. The company adds unique and savory flavors to its range of chef-inspired soups and sauces, while eliminating labor intensive preparation for greater profitability.

Its products’ uniqueness, innovation, presentation, packaging, and overall value have positioned Fortun’s Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces as an unrivaled value in the food service industry. Gourmet meals can be enhanced in just minutes by simply heating sauces and adding to cooked chicken, beef, pork, seafood or pasta for diners, grocery shoppers and countless others.

Clam chowder, lobster bisque and Alaskan seafood chowder comprise the company’s premium soup line that adds value as a profit center that can be displayed in a three-unit kettle or served from a fresh food service pouch. An advantage to grocers is the company’s Chowder Bar that is designed for seafood departments, and delivers a fresh and convenient Ready-to-Use means by which grocery customers can sample high-quality chowders and bisques, before taking portions home, to the office or elsewhere. It also provides an efficient and brand enhancing method to increase loyalty and profits for grocers’ seafood departments nationwide.

Fortun’s Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces was created more than a decade ago by Kevin Fortun, a trendsetter in food development and former founder and president of Stockpot Soups. Following the sale of Stockpot Soups in 1998 to Campbell Soup Company, Fortun met the need to develop high-end soups and sauces for today’s selective consumers.

A healthy alternative to processed options, Fortun’s soups further provide more ethnic and international choices that are low-cholesterol, low-fat, and created with fresh vegetables, plus real stock and cream, resulting in the finest fresh soups on the market.

For details on Fortun’s Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces, contact Mary Shepard at 503-539-1801 or 888-988-1045, info@fortunfoods.com, or visit FortunFoods.com.