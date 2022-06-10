Mason Filippi Joins G2G Racing in Camping World Truck Series at Sonoma Raceway

Following his NASCAR debut in the Xfinity Series last Saturday in Portland, Mason is extending his reach into NASCAR in the Camping World Truck Series. These back-to-back weekends demonstrate his commitment to the sport and the expectations all have on his performance. Mason Filippi is 24-year-old professional race car driver who has been quickly climbing through the ranks of the SRO and IMSA, most recently racing in the TCR class in the Michelin Pilot Challenge with Bryan Herta Autosport within the IMSA Series.

A California native, Mason grew up karting in the Bay Area at his home track of Sonoma Raceway in addition to launching a new business in/around the motorsport community. Today, the OpenFender Performance Funding concept (https://openfender.com) is a digital sponsorship platform Mason is himself using, where fans can participate in supporting the No. 46 G2G entry, along with other favorite drivers racing at all levels.

“I’m excited to work with Mason this week at Sonoma,” said Team Owner, Tim Viens. “I watched him run a solid race in Portland last weekend in the Xfinity series, and I’m confident he will deliver positive results in the G2G racing No. 46 Toyota Tundra at Sonoma. We look forward to an ongoing relationship with Mason.”

“The wheel-to-wheel racing in NASCAR is an excitement like no other,” said Mason. “I’ve raced a lot of cars on a lot of tracks but there is something very special about the raw energy of the cars and crowds in NASCAR. I’m so honored to be racing for Tim and G2G and thrilled to be getting behind the wheel of the No. 46 Toyota Tundra – and at my home track makes it all even better!”

The DoorDash 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Sonoma Raceway is expected to have capacity crowds and marks the return of NASCAR and a national series for the first time since 2019 and will be broadcasted live on FOX Sports 1 at 7:30pm ET – June 11, 2022.

About G2G Racing

G2G Racing (www.http://www.g2gracing.com) is an American stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding the No. 46 and No. 47 Toyota Tundra trucks. They can be found on Instagram at @g2gracing, on Facebook at @g2gracingNCWTS and on

Twitter at g2g_racing

About OpenFender

OpenFender (www.openfender.com) is the first funding and Sponsorship marketplace designed by racers specifically for racers. It’s a crowd and fan funded platform that understands the needs and challenges of racers from all disciplines and is elevating the level of competition throughout the motorsports industry by ensuring those with talent and drive have a chance to get on the course and compete for the checkered flag. Whether racers compete on two, three, four wheels or tracks and skis; whether they race on dirt, asphalt, snow or an internet connection; whether they’re starting in karting or are a seasoned competitor looking for the next level, OpenFender is the source for funding performance. Sponsors, Fans and supporters can find and fund their favorite racers on openfender.com, track their progress and, in a sense, become part of the team. Mason’s own sponsorship campaigns can be found and contributed to at https://openfender.com/drivers/73.

About MotorizedShade.com

www.MotorizedShade.com is the automated division of Cutting Edge Drapery, a leading provider of commercial window covering solutions in San Francisco, CA and The Greater Bay Area. Representing some of the best brands in window blinds, shades, draperies and treatments, our professional and experienced technicians will collaborate with you to meet or exceed all your design and function expectations. We specialize in fulfilling custom, unique, modern, eco-friendly and technologically advanced automated window covering requirements.