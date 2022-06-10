Independent Operational Fiduciary Launches Its First Pooled Employer Plan

Group Plan Systems, LLC (GPS), an independent operational fiduciary for employer-sponsored retirement plans, has signed an agreement with JULY Business Services (JULY) to serve as recordkeeper and third-party administrator to a Pooled Employer Plan (PEP) for which GPS will serve as the Pooled Plan Provider (PPP).

“After nearly 18 months of due diligence, we are eager to launch our first PEP with JULY,” said Pete Swisher, a Managing Partner of GPS. “We are confident that their compliance infrastructure and operations are well-designed and will provide a solid foundation from which GPS can oversee plan operations in a prudent manner.”

While GPS’ first PEP is constructed to focus on serving start-up and small plans, “We have a lot of interest from banks, broker-dealers and investment advisers that are developing group solutions for all clients – large and small,” according to Jason C. Roberts, ERISA attorney and co-founder of GPS. “Consequently, this is the first of many PEPs we will be sponsoring, but a key differentiator with all of them is that employers retain the exclusive right to hire investment professionals of their choosing,” says Roberts. “We have no interest in hiring or firing 3(38) managers, so we have carefully engineered the plan documents to put that duty solely in the hands of each employer, which is consistent with the letter and spirit of the SECURE Act,” he adds.

GPS, officially formed in August 2021, is a partnership between Pension Resource Institute (PRI) and Waypoint Fiduciary (Waypoint), founded by Messrs. Roberts and Swisher, respectively. “After working with JULY on our group plan solution, I came away extremely impressed by their process, technology, knowledge, and most importantly, the people,” Swisher said. “They are highly committed to delivering for the plan participants and employers they serve.”

About GPS:

GPS provides independent fiduciary oversight that allows recordkeepers, TPAs, and financial institutions to serve retirement plans with confidence and at scale. For more information, please visit our website www.groupplansystems.com, or contact us via email at info@groupplansystems.com.