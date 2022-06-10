Hong Kong – Proposed site formation works at open channel in Area 33, Tung Chung gazetted

Proposed site formation works at open channel in Area 33, Tung Chung gazetted *****************************************************************************



The Government intends to carry out site formation works within an area of approximately 1 195 square metres of foreshore and seabed at the open channel in Area 33, Tung Chung. The extent of the area of foreshore and seabed affected is described in a notice gazetted today (June 10).





The proposed works, scheduled tentatively to commence in 2024 for completion in 2030, will provide land for future public housing development.





The notice and its related plan are posted near the site. The plan is also available for inspection at:





* Survey and Mapping Office of the Lands Department (23/F, North Point Government Offices, 333 Java Road, North Point, Hong Kong) (where copies can be purchased on order);



* Islands Home Affairs Enquiry Centre (Tung Chung) of the Islands District Office (1/F, Tung Chung Post Office Building, 6 Mei Tung Street, Tung Chung, Lantau Island); and



* Lands Department’s website (www.landsd.gov.hk) under Government Notices.





Any person who considers that he or she has an interest, right or easement in or over the foreshore and seabed involved may submit a written objection to the Director of Lands, 20/F, North Point Government Offices, 333 Java Road, North Point, Hong Kong, within two months from the gazette date, i.e. on or before August 10. The notice of such an objection shall describe the interest, right or easement of the objector and the manner in which he or she will be allegedly affected.