Hong Kong – Tung Ping Chau Public Pier improvement works

Tung Ping Chau Public Pier improvement works ********************************************



The Government intends to carry out improvement works at Tung Ping Chau Public Pier within an area of approximately 1 hectare of foreshore and seabed in Ping Chau, New Territories. The extent of the area of foreshore and seabed affected is described in a notice gazetted today (June 10).





The proposed works, scheduled to commence in mid-2023 for completion in 2026, will enhance the safety of pier users while boarding and alighting. During the construction stage, a temporary pier will be provided for public use.





The notice and its related plan are posted near the site. The plan is also available for inspection at:





* Survey and Mapping Office of the Lands Department (23/F, North Point Government Offices, 333 Java Road, North Point, Hong Kong) (where copies can be purchased on order);





* Tai Po Home Affairs Enquiry Centre of the Tai Po District Office (G/F, Tai Po Government Offices Building, 1 Ting Kok Road, Tai Po, New Territories); and





* Lands Department’s website (www.landsd.gov.hk) under Government Notices.





Any person who considers that he or she has an interest, right or easement in or over the foreshore and seabed involved may submit a written objection to the Director of Lands, 20/F, North Point Government Offices, 333 Java Road, North Point, Hong Kong, within two months from the gazette date, i.e. on or before August 10. The notice of such an objection shall describe the interest, right or easement of the objector and the manner in which he or she will be allegedly affected.