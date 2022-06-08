Author Joyce M. Lakes Chronicles Her Battle Against a Flawed System to Inspire Hope and Courage to Anyone by Racism in Their Workplace

Lady Justice is an allegorical personification representing the moral effect of judicial institutions. She wears a blindfold to represent her fairness and equality. No one, no position, no social status, and no point of view should influence her decision. She must preserve her wisdom and fairness. On the other hand, external circumstances and incompetence might influence her and tip the scales against innocent individuals. As a result of racial injustice and a broken justice system, many men and women suffer and lose their employment.





Joyce Lakes boldly brings to light a recurring issue that has plagued America for so long in Justice Delayed vs. Justice Denied: Race, Politics, and Money in State Government.





The book shows the numerous racial challenges that African-Americans experience in the workplace across the country. It chronicles Joyces personal experience through a state job termination, which she survived by fighting the system to the Appellate Court. She wrote the book to help readers understand what happens to African-Americans in the workplace when unethical business practices and unprofessional behavior lead to workplace racism.





Joyces bold deposition reveals how race-based corporate ethics, unethical behavior, and personal agendas all play a role in the punishment of African-Americans in the workplace. Joyce also instills hope by preaching about her faith and how God guided her through the process of fighting back, mending, and moving on.





This motivating book teaches readers about their rights and how to fight back, even when they are not at fault.





Justice Delayed vs. Justice Denied: Race, Politics, and Money in State Government



Author: Joyce M. Lakes



Publisher: Your Online Publicist



Published Date: March 2022



Book Genre: Politics & Social Sciences  Politics & Government





About the Author:



Joyce M. Lakes story is about how yesterdays tears became todays seed for her book. This book represents the renewal of strength from a painful employment termination. Joyce was hired by the State of Illinois in 1972 as a case aide in a mass hiring of more than fifteen hundred case aides statewide. Joyce was part of a mass retirement of about twelve thousand state employees thirty years later.





Joyce quickly rose through the ranks, becoming the first African American female to hold the various management positions from 1980 through 2002. Joyce was the first African American casework supervisor in Madison County Human Services from 1980 to 1983, the first African American female promoted to local office administrator in Knox County Human Services from 1983 to 1990, the first African American female promoted as the regional manager for the Belleville Child Support Office from 1990 through the termination of her employment in 1994. Upon reinstatement in 1998, Joyce was the first African American female to become the state-wide manager of the incarcerated prison program until her retirement in 2003.After her return to work from her termination, Joyce returned to school and completed her Bachelors of Science in Organizational Leadership from Greenville College and her Masters of Science in Human Resource Management and Development from National Louis University.





Even though her career with the State of Illinois ended in retirement, the risk in writing a tell-all book about what happened to her remains in future job offers. She believes it is necessary to tell her story to offer support for many other African Americans who are experiencing similar treatment and need the support of her story to keep the faith and not give up. Joyce believes you must manage these issues with a positive attitude and faith in your Almighty God.