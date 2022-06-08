IntellaTriage Nurse of the Year Honoree Explores Key West as Reward for Achievement

Chosen as 2021 IntellaTriage Nurse of the Year, Belinda Hall, RN chose Key West as the “trip of her choice” and was gifted an all-inclusive vacation as a reward for her year-long commitment to quality and compassionate care.

Nurse Of The Year Intellatriage 2021

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – June 6, 2022 – PRLog — IntellaTriage, an after-hours nurse-based triage and telehealth solutions provider, named Belinda Hall RN Nurse of the Year for 2021. This prestigious achievement is awarded based on year-long metrics, including quality, skill, and flexibility. In addition to the accolade, the IntellaTriage Nurse of the Year annual honoree receives a 4-day trip for two to the location of their choice, including airfare, hotel accommodations, and activities. Belinda Hall chose Key West, FL, as her destination and brought her daughter as a travel companion. They were greeted with an IntellaTriage gift basket and spent their time enjoying all that Key West has to offer.

Each month, IntellaTriage leadership chooses an employee of the month based on the metrics mentioned above. When that honoree is a nurse, they are entered into the Nurse of the Year program. The nominee for Nurse of the Year 2021 (awarded in January 2022) took advantage of the award this past May. Hall and her daughter went sightseeing, experienced Key West’s world-famous sunsets, viewed local artwork, and took advantage of the abundant fresh seafood. Hall reported back: “The spa was my favorite! I had an 80-minute massage and an eye-brightening facial. It was so relaxing!”

Belinda Hall has earned the relaxation. A registered nurse for 35 years, this Kentuckian worked in skilled nursing for 19 years before becoming a hospice manager in 2012. Three years later, Belinda began working in home health and gained even more bedside experience, but unfortunately, driving was becoming difficult due to a developing medical condition. She came upon an ad for IntellaTriage and thought, “Work from home and be able to provide hospice care? This can’t be real!” So Belinda decided to “give it a shot.” Five years later, she is IntellaTriage Nurse of the Year. “I love it here, and I will work here until I retire.”

Founded in 2008 to address a significant unmet need for hospice and home health providers, IntellaTriage leverages the country’s largest team of registered nurses to provide compassionate, round-the-clock care and telehealth services 365 days a year. IntellaTriage uses a tailored approach for each client, offering agencies and caregivers a direct line to trained triage nurses who operate above and beyond the traditional answering service. For instance, triage nurses can handle up to 80% of hospice caller needs, such as medication refills, symptom management guidance, and DME assistance. IntellaTriage has seen more than 250% growth over the last five years due to industry demand for its tech-enabled services.

“Employees like Belinda, who go above and beyond, are foundational and inspirational for IntellaTriage, and she deserves every accolade this award provides,” said IntellaTriage CEO Daniel Reese. “Our clients trust us to care for their patients as our own, and Belinda provides triage care with knowledge, skill, and compassion. In addition, she arrives for each shift prepared to carry on our mission: To improve the lives of patients and nurses.”

Visit https://intellatriage.com/ employment/ for more information on career opportunities.