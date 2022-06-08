John T. Wayne Draws Readers Back in the Time of Cowboys, Treasures, and the Deceptions as He Relaunches “The Treasure del Diablo”

Arkansas – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, June 7, 2022







When Bobby Joe witnesses a murder, his life takes an unexpected turn.







Bobby Joe is isolated in an arid desert setting while looking for the fabled treasure del Diablo. When his last mule dies–he has no choice but to undertake the arduous journey to water and safety.







Bobby Joe makes the life-changing choice to assume the identity of a dead man after being saved by the mans horse and discovering a letter from an uncle to the slain man. Taking control of someones life is never simple. However, Bobby Joes predicament is much more dangerous as he escapes assassination attempts, a hostile takeover, an Arizona Ranger on a mission for answers, and the widow of the deceased man who knows Bobby Joe isnt who he claims to be.







He enlists the assistance of a ranch hand while taking over as the new owner of the Slash M, not giving up on his ambition of retrieving the treasure del Diablo. Will the treasure be discovered? Or will the lying surface first?







The book is a riveting story that thrusts readers into the life of an ordinary person and his extraordinary exploits set against the backdrop of the American Frontier. John showcases his talent for great storytelling and his ability to weave stories with extraordinary twists. Through Bobby Joe, readers gain entrance into the colorful lives of cowboys.







The book is well-received and has garnered positive reviews with one commenter saying:







John T. Waynes writing makes it as if you were riding along with the cowboys in the novel. I find it very refreshing and hope he has many more western novels to come. I could see this making a great movie. Thanks, John! Keep them coming. Amazon customer.







Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/treasure-del-diablo-the-gaslight-boys-by-john-t-wayne/







Treasure del Diablo: The Gaslight Boys



Author: John T. Wayne



Publisher: Your Online Publicist



Published Date: June 2022



Book Genre: Western, Young Adult, Adventure, Historical Fiction







About the Author:



John T. Wayne was born in St. Louis Missouri in August 1958. He is married to Donna and they have three sons, John Thomas, Ryan and Beau. Together they have nine grandchildren. They reside in the state of Arkansas where John helps promote TRUE GRIT TRAIL for the state and the city of Dardanelle. This was the first book John ever wrote, and to his acclaim, it highlights the same thing he was going through at that time in his life when he had no clue who his grandfather actually was.