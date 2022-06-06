MOFFAS Introduces New Digital Content Delivery Feature Cartwheel

MOFFAS, a New York-based technology start-up that focuses on building an alternative market channel for a more decentralized Internet, has launched a new major feature, “Cartwheel,” to help creative content creators distribute and monetize their content across domains.

Cartwheel, short for Cartpool Wheel, is a special variant of Cartpool, the signature product family of MOFFAS that equips and empowers consumers in the course of resource consumption on the user side. Built specifically for inherently divisible resource types, Cartwheel turns domain-based content, from blogs to graphic designs, into flexible sharing-friendly digital consumables that enjoy higher connectivity and are thus not restricted by domain or platform-specific systems where they are primarily hosted.

“We need more quality content in this world and, at the same time, even more importantly, better access to such content for everyone,” explains Robyn Zhou, founder of MOFFAS, when asked about the fundamental inspiration behind Cartwheel. “With the prevalent use of paywalls in the content community nowadays, I think it’s always nice to have an alternative solution, especially one that is designed from a consumer’s perspective and addresses his or her demand. In the end, how many individual plans can one consumer afford to subscribe to only to get the small portion of the content that he or she needs from each and every one of them?”

Like the other sibling services, Cartwheel is part of MOFFAS’ initiative to build human and people-centric technologies by liberating and empowering not only the consumers but the content sellers as well. Cartwheel makes it easier for content sellers to gain visibility and find their audiences through regrouping freely with other compatible content sellers (forming a dynamic subsriptable “Wheel”). It is also the first product that is fully supported by the newly installed computing-based resource system, Dawn.

“It’s truly an important step as Dawn represents the supply side in a market system and now Dawn’s got native resources to work on,” Robyn describes the launch as a key milestone. “We are also preparing to spawn decentralized storage nodes to further give away control. To make that happen, Cartwheel works with a special data security program, Renaissance. Every content object carries a mechanism so that verifications can be run on the client side.”

Currently, Cartwheel supports single products (e.g., a blog or a video) and will soon expand to complex sets of products (e.g., subscription plans, memberships, etc.).

To learn more about Cartwheel, visit https://heymoffas.com.

