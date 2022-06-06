2022 Early Childhood Education Virtual Conference, Featuring Childress Ink Client Brooke Layton, June 7-9, 2022

2022 6th Annual Early Childhood Education Virtual Conference.

Offered by the University of Arizona Global Campus College of Education and Liberal Arts and taking place June 7-9, 2022, this is a free, professional, development opportunity, and participants earn badges and certificates for the live sessions.

Three days of live sessions will focus on early education from industry professionals, including Adjunct Professor, Educational Consultant, author, and Childress Ink client, Brooke Layton.

Layton will be presenting for aspiring administrators, teachers who want real help for classroom success, tips on avoiding time-wasters, handling issues in classrooms, motivating students, and organizing parental and community involvement; as well as advice and resources for parents and homeschoolers.

Registration is required, June 7-9, 2022, at https://uagc-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register

Check the full agenda here: https://sites.google.com/site/auecevirtualconference/2022-ece-virtual-conference

About Brooke Layton:

With nearly fifteen years in education, as an elementary teacher, assistant principal, then later adjunct professor, and now speaker and author, not to mention homeschooling mom of two growing boys, Brooke is passionate about teaching elementary-age children and helping provide much-needed resources (and encouragement) to teachers, homeschoolers, and professionals in the field of education. Learn more at BrookeLayton.com.

Media: For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Kim Childress at Kim@ChildressInk.com, ChildressInk.com.