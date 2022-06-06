Grant Cole Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Grant Cole has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a Broker-Associate in the Anna Maria Island office. He has 35 years of real estate experience, including building, developing, buying, selling and investing. He previously served with Salty Mermaid Real Estate on Holmes Beach.

“I very much enjoy negotiating on my clients’ behalf, buying or selling,” said Cole. “I’ve always been amazed at what is negotiable beyond price and how skilled negotiation makes a tremendous difference.”

A native of Richmond, Virginia, Cole graduated from Rhema Bible College in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He enjoys boating, hiking and traveling, and volunteers at the Throne of Grace Ministries Men’s Life Center.

The RE/MAX Alliance Group Anna Maria Island office is located at 5316 Marine Drive, Holmes Beach, Florida 34217. Cole can be reached at (980) 312-2828 or grant.cole3@yahoo.com.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.