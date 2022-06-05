Nerdwise goes mobile-first with new sales dialer for iPhone and Android

Our (free) mobile dialer helps sales reps cut down on the low-value, manual work that goes into prospecting, giving them more time to actually sell.

Click here to download on iPhone or Android.

Here are 3 key benefits to the Nerdwise mobile dialer:

Save timeTime = money. Our mobile cuts down on administrative tasks so reps can focus on their main objective. Nerdwise identifies and scores top engaged prospects enabling reps to take action with just 1-click whether it’s to call or engage on LinkedIn. Generate more leadsWith administrative tasks simplified, SDRs and AEs can spend more time prospecting, setting appointments and closing deals. Our mobile dialer comes with real-time push notifications, so reps can take fast action on top engaged prospects with the highest probability of converting into opportunities. When a notification pops up, it’s just 1-click to engage. Track everything in one placeNerdwise now combines all prospect information and engagement history with the touchpoints reps make during prospecting. Call history, LinkedIn profile views and note taking are all available via mobile.

Ready to get started? Here’s how it works

Simply download from the app store and login. Nerdwise mobile is available for free on iPhone and Android.

If this is your first time using Nerdwise, you’ll need to connect your Woodpecker account or upload a CSV of prospects via the web application to activate lead scoring.