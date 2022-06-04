Announcement of the Premier Congress – Spine 2022.

The Editors of the Journal of Spine, with great pleasure announcing the 7th World Congress on Spine and Spinal Disorders to be held from September 21-22, 2022 in London, UK.

Spine 2022 is the premier international congress specifically focused on Spine Congress. This congress provides a comprehensive educational experience in Spine Surgery and includes nearly 70 speakers and moderators from various institutions across academic and private practice settings. The past meeting in December 2021 attracted between 700-600 registrants.

The 2 days of the meeting will bring forth the true essence of spine care, with sessions discussing everything from the very basics to the most advanced, from the mundane to the cerebral. It’s going to be an academic extravaganza for all.

And to do justice to this high claim, a plethora of national and international faculties, an in-person who’s who of the beloved subject, will be present on the podium to guide young minds in this adventure.

Spine 2022 is the one-time experience, promising everyone a day filled with knowledge cruises and academic safaris.