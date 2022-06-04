NAPIM’s Virtual Digital & Emerging Technologies Conference is Back, June 14–15, 2022

The National Association of Printing Ink Manufacturers (NAPIM) brings back its Digital & Emerging Technologies Conference June 14–15, 2022. This two-day virtual event will feature sessions focused on cutting-edge innovations in digital printing and related graphic arts. Attendance is best suited for ink makers, suppliers, converters, and brand owners looking to gain in-depth understanding of current and future printing applications.

Speakers include noteworthy leaders, academic professors, business owners, and media professionals specializing in ink manufacturing, design, printing and more. Joining the lineup is Greg Adams, Industrial Engineer for INX International Ink Co; Shenqiang Ren, Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Chemistry at SUNY-Buffalo; Michael Youngblood, Professor of Economics at Rock Valley College; Craig Reid, Founder and President of CTR Resources, LLC; and Dave Savastano, Editor of Ink World Magazine.

Additionally, a panel of industry experts from EFI, Roland, and Epson will focus on practical issues related to transitioning to digital print.

“If you are looking to gain insights into new digital technologies, leading academic research, and awareness on various print processes dominating the industry, you’ll want to attend our upcoming Digital & Emerging Technologies Conference this June. Included in the two days of advanced training and education is a 45-minute economic update covering key trends and forecasts for various sub segments of the ink industry,” says George Fuchs, NAPIM’s Director of Regulatory Affairs and Technology.

The conference is open to members and non-members of NAPIM, but space is limited. Early registration is encouraged, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Fuchs says, “Come ready to learn about traditional and transformative print processes, including how to drive future growth for your business.” The deadline to register is June 13, 2022. Visit www.napim.org to learn more.

