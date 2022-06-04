New Agent Addition: Brothers Moving & Storage—Ft. Worth, TX

National Van Lines is proud to welcome the second location of Brothers Moving & Storage to their team.

Brothers Moving & Storage began in 2015 in Odessa, TX and has recently expanded their presence in the Lone Star State with a location in Ft. Worth. When Brothers Moving & Storage partnered with National Van Lines in 2020, owner Paul Woodruff expected business opportunities to flourish by becoming an interstate carrier. Now with a second location, Brothers is sticking with what works by expanding their interstate offerings to their new location.

“We again expect to advance our business by having a relationship with National Van Lines,” Paul Woodruff said. “No matter how far our customers need to go, we will be able to provide a complete service for them because of our partnership with National Van Lines.”

Brothers Moving & Storage can be reached at:

http://www.brothersmovingtexas.com

(469) 290-9050

5601 Bridge St., Suite 302A

Fort Worth, TX 76112

