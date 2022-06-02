PM greets people of Telangana on state’s Formation Day





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people of Telangana on the state’s Formation Day.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;





“Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on the state’s Formation Day. People of Telangana are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress. The culture of the state is world renowned. I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana.”







Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on the states's Formation Day. People of Telangana are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress. The culture of the state is world renowned. I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2022

రాష్ట్ర ఆవిర్భావ దినోత్సవ సందర్భంగా, నా తెలంగాణా సోదర, సోదరీ మణులకు శుభాకాంక్షలు. కష్టపడి పని చేయడంలో, దేశాభివృద్ధికి పాటుపడడంలో పేరు పొందినవారు తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలు. ప్రపంచ ప్రఖ్యాతి పొందినది తెలంగాణా రాష్ట్ర సంస్కృతి. తెలంగాణా ప్రజల శ్రేయస్సుకై నేను ప్రార్ధిస్తున్నాను. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2022

