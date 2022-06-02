Hong Kong – Dubai ETO hosts seminar and luncheon in Abu Dhabi in celebration of 25th anniversary of HKSAR (with photos)

Dubai ETO hosts seminar and luncheon in Abu Dhabi in celebration of 25th anniversary of HKSAR (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Dubai (Dubai ETO) held a business seminar and luncheon in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on June 1 (Abu Dhabi time). The event was jointly organised by the Dubai ETO, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK).







The seminar featured speeches from the Director-General of the Dubai ETO, Mr Damian Lee; the Regional Director of Middle East and Africa of the HKTDC, Mr Daniel Lam; the Director-General of Investment Promotion of InvestHK, Mr Stephen Phillips; and the Deputy Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr Helal Mohamed Al Hameli.







Speaking to some 150 guests from the public and private sectors attending the seminar, Mr Lee welcomed them to the Dubai ETO’s first major business-oriented event in Abu Dhabi. He said that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR, and remarked that Hong Kong had faced various challenges over the years but had always proven its resilience by emerging stronger. He encouraged participants to tap into the tremendous investment and business opportunities in Hong Kong arising from its free trade agreements with Mainland China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, national development initiatives under the 14th Five-Year Plan, the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the Belt and Road Initiative.







A panel of United Arab Emirates business leaders also spoke with the attendees on their experiences and insights on establishing and expanding their businesses in Hong Kong.







In 2022, the Dubai ETO will continue to organise various events in the Middle East region, including business seminars and cultural events, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR.

