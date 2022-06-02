Hong Kong – CE expresses sorrow over passing of Sir Gerard Brennan

CE expresses sorrow over passing of Sir Gerard Brennan ******************************************************



The Chief Executive, Mrs Carrie Lam, today (June 2) expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Honourable Sir Gerard Brennan, former non-permanent judge of the Court of Final Appeal.





“Sir Gerard was a non-permanent judge of the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal from 2000 to 2012. With his great experience, he guided the Court of Final Appeal in handling many complicated cases and made significant contributions to the Judiciary of Hong Kong. He was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in 2013.





“I am saddened by the passing of Sir Gerard. On behalf of the HKSAR Government, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to his family,” Mrs Lam said.