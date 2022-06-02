Hong Kong – Fraudulent websites related to United Overseas Bank Ltd

Fraudulent websites related to United Overseas Bank Ltd *******************************************************



The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) wishes to alert members of the public to a press release issued by United Overseas Bank Ltd relating to fraudulent websites, which has been reported to the HKMA. A hyperlink to the press release is available on the HKMA website.





The HKMA wishes to remind the public that banks will not send SMS or e-mails with embedded hyperlinks which direct them to the banks’ websites to carry out transactions. They will not ask customers for sensitive personal information, such as login passwords or one-time password, by phone, email or SMS (including via embedded hyperlinks).





Anyone who has provided his or her personal information, or who has conducted any financial transactions, through or in response to the websites concerned, should contact the bank using the contact information provided in the press release, and report the matter to the Police by contacting the Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau of the Hong Kong Police Force at 2860 5012.