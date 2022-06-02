



Minister of state for Culture and External Affairs Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi launched the 75-day countdown to 75th year of Independence today in New Delhi. The program held at Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi at 6 PM. On the occasion Secretary Ministry of culture, Shri Govind Mohan, Secretary NDMC, Ms Isha Khosla and all senior Officials of Ministry of Culture, and New Delhi Municipal Council attended the function along with general public.









On the occasion Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi said that Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is about celebrating everything which is good in India, everything which every Indian should be proud of and everything which shows unity in diversity of India.









She also said that when India completes 75 years of independence freedom fighters who sacrificed their life for independence and also those who contributed to keep India independent should be seen as a guiding light for all of us.





She also added that today there is need to live for the country and work for its development.





Renowned singer Dr. Sukriti Mathur performed patriotic songs.





A huge screen is set up in the central park facing the Palika Bazaar that has a footfall of thousands every day that will play the countdown for 75 days from 1st June 2022 to 15th August, 2022. The screen will also play stories of unsung heroes of our country to inculcate a sense of pride for our culture and country and bring together people in an attempt towards Janbhagidari as invocated by PM Shri Narendra Modi. Prime Minister had earlier launched a 75-week countdown to the 75th year of Independence on 12th March 2021.









