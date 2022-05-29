Hong Kong – Legal and financial experts review and discuss National Security Law at legal forum (with photos)

Legal and financial experts review and discuss National Security Law at legal forum (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The National Security Law (NSL) Legal Forum under the theme “Thrive with Security”, organised by the Department of Justice (DoJ), was held today (May 28) to commemorate the second anniversary of the Decision of the National People’s Congress (NPC) on Establishing and Improving the Legal System and Enforcement Mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to Safeguard National Security (“528 Decision”). Senior government officials, world-renowned legal and financial experts and academics were invited to share their insights on the NSL and national security issues to enhance the public’s understanding of the concept of national security.





The Chief Executive, Mrs Carrie Lam; Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council Mr Wang Linggui; and Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR Mr Luo Yonggang delivered their welcome remarks at the opening ceremony.





Deputy Director of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of the NPC Mr Zhang Yong; the Head of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR, Mr Zheng Yanxiong; the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the HKSAR, Mr Liu Guangyuan; former Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council Mr Deng Zhonghua; and the Secretary for Justice, Ms Teresa Cheng, SC, delivered their keynote speeches at the forum, speaking on the legal basis and significance of the “528 Decision”, reviewing the development of the legal system in safeguarding national security in the HKSAR after the enactment and implementation of the NSL, as well as exploring the way forward for further establishment and improvement of the legal system in safeguarding national security in the HKSAR.





Ms Cheng highlighted that national security is the cornerstone for promoting national prosperity and strength, assuring a good life for the people, maintaining social harmony and stability, and realising “Security brings Prosperity” and “Thrive with Security”. She said that the NSL has brought Hong Kong back on track and created a favourable environment for the development of international businesses, trade and finance, legal services, etc.





At the three panel sessions, legal and financial experts and academics as well as government officials had in-depth discussions on the comparative study of cases under the NSL and national security cases in foreign jurisdictions, frontier issues in safeguarding national security, and refining the legal framework of the HKSAR on safeguarding national security, sharing their invaluable views and insights on the subjects.





This is the second NSL legal forum organised by the DoJ, following the success of the one entitled “Security Brings Prosperity” held last year.