Hong Kong – Four men and two women arrested for murder and assisting offenders

Four men and two women arrested for murder and assisting offenders



Police arrested four men and two women, aged between 20 and 37, yesterday (May 27) and today (May 28), who were in suspected connection with the murder case happened in Mong Kok yesterday, in which a 46-year-old man died.





At about 0.30am yesterday, Police received a report that someone was shouting for help at a flat on 299 Portland Street in Mong Kok. Police officers sped to the scene and found the 46-year-old man lying unconsciously on the floor and a 59-year-old woman with head injuries. Sustaining multiple stab wounds, the man was rushed to Kwong Wah Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 1.47am. The woman was sent to Kwong Wah Hospital in conscious state.





After investigation, Police arrested four men and one woman, aged between 20 and 37, for murder and a 34-year-old woman for assisting offenders in Sham Shui Po, Mong Kok and Hong Kong International Airport.





Police seized two private cars and two knives in suspected connection with the case in Tseung Kwan O and Mong Kok.





All arrestees are being detained for further enquiries.





Investigation by the Regional Crime Unit of Kowloon West is underway. Police do not rule out the possibility that more arrests will be made.