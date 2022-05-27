First Quarter (Q1) Results for Absolute Storage Management

Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), a leading third-party management company for self-storage facilities in the United States, announced operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

2022 Highlights for Three Months Ended March 31, 2022:

· Increased same-store revenue by 18.3% vs. the same period in 2021.

· Maintained Square Ft. and Unit Occupancy vs. the same period in 2021.

· Ended the period with 21% increase in GPI vs. the same period in 2021.

· Acquired nine (9) management contracts: four (4) operating facility and five (5) facilities at the completion of construction.

Absolute’s 2022 same-store pool consists of 72 stabilized properties managed since January 1, 2021. The average size of these properties is 55,400 rentable square feet and these properties have been managed by Absolute for an average of seven and a half years. In total, the group comprises over 31,000 units and almost 4.2 million square feet.

Absolute actively manages 137 properties in 16 states. Over the three-month quarter ending March 31, 2022, Absolute gained management of the following properties: Trussville Storage and Annex in Trussville, AL; Absolute Storage of Maumelle in North Little Rock, AR; BRB Self Storage in Griffin, GA; Matt Highway Storage in Cumming, GA; Commerce Crossing Self Storage in Commerce, GA; Smart Storage in Kansas City, MO; Hub City Storage in Spartanburg, SC; and Tiger Storage in Memphis, TN.

Absolute Storage Management

Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute’s headquarters are in Memphis, TN with regional offices in Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; and Jackson, MS. The company’s mission is to grow successful partnerships with customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service.

For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.