New Jersey Country Artist Southpaw Nominated for Two National Music Awards

www.southpawcity.com New Jersey country trio Southpaw continues to find success with its debut album, “Unhitched,” earning two nominations for the 2022 Josie Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. Southpaw is nominated for both Country Group of the Year and Female Country Vocalist of the Year.

In earning the nomination, Southpaw stood out against a field of more than 52,000 entries and was selected by a distinguished panel of music industry experts. Final winners will be announced at country music’s most legendary venue, The Grand Ole Opry, on October 23.

“We’re so thrilled to be honored among other great musicians across all music genres. But we’re especially excited to bring our brand of New Jersey country to Nashville,” says lead singer Christine Radlmann.

The Josie Music Awards is the largest independent music awards show globally. The so-called “indie” music industry continues to grow as new technology and music streaming platforms empower unsigned artists.

“As indie artists, being exceptionally talented or creative is just your day job. You also have to be very clever about how you promote your own music and brand,” says Radlmann. “We’re very proud of the attention we’ve gained, even amidst all the headwinds from the COVID pandemic.”

Since their debut in 2021, Southpaw has played on more than 400 radio stations worldwide. The band was also named a top ten national finalist in the Jack Daniels Battle of the Bar Bands competition, sponsored by the country’s largest radio broadcaster, iHeartRadio. The first single from Southpaw’s second album is set to drop on July 1.

Formed in 2018, Southpaw is a collaboration of three Union County, New Jersey, musicians with distinctly different acclaimed creative careers—published poet and literary editor Christine Radlmann, Emmy-winning sound designer Sean Garnhart, and award-winning advertising professional Colin McConnell.

For more information on Southpaw, visit their website.