Toll Brothers Announces Last Chance to Live in Its Cordera Community

Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced final opportunities to live in its Cordera community in Colorado Springs.

Cordera features single-family homes with exceptional architectural details. The final six quick move-in homes plus the Vineyard fully furnished model home are now available for sale.

The 3,570-square-foot Vineyard model is a beautiful, award-winning ranch home design. The spacious main level leads into the open great room, generously proportioned kitchen, and attached casual dining area. There is a roomy primary bedroom suite with attached bathroom, secondary bedroom, a full bathroom, and flex room (perfect for an office or formal dining room) all on the main level. The finished lower level provides a flexible family space. The Vineyard model home is priced at $982,995.

The 8,000-square-foot Cordera Community Center offers two pools (heated outdoor community lap pool and family splash zone with zero-depth entry pool), a state-of-the-art fitness center with locker rooms, a café, multipurpose rooms, and an expansive deck with views of Pikes Peak. Residents can explore the miles of trails, award-winning “Storybook” themed parks, and 50 acres of open space. School aged children may attend the renowned Academy School District 20 schools with an elementary and middle school within the community.

Cordera is a quiet community in a convenient North Colorado Springs location with easy access to military bases, Powers Boulevard corridor, and I-25, as well as shopping, dining, and entertaining.

“A few lucky home buyers will be able to take advantage of the final opportunities for a new home in this prestigious master planned community,” said David Keller, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado Springs.

The sales center for Cordera is located at 4912 Sand Canyon Trail, Colorado Springs, CO 80924. For more information, visit www.tollbrothers.com/ColoradoSprings.

