“Following My Dreams” by Garland W. Yarborough Was Displayed at the LA Times Festival of Books 2022

Author Garland W. Yarborough is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in physiology. He is also a graduate of Wake Forest Medical School. He did an internship and residency at Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois, for three years, followed by a fellowship in gastroenterology at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee, for two years.





He is the author and co-author of several papers studying the effects of different drugs on coronary circulation in dogs. He is also the author of a paper comparing the findings of rigid proctoscopes with that of fiberoptic flexible sigmoidoscopy. These findings gave credence to the benefit of colonoscopy in the screening of individuals for colon cancer.