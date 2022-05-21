CarGuard Administration Ranks Top In Customer Satisfaction

It takes a lot to make it to the top tier of the Better Business Bureaus list. The Better Business Bureau is the countrys trusted information resource regarding the trustworthiness of active businesses and companies.





Founded in 1912, the BBB remains the most respected private and non-profit organization that helps improve businesses throughout Canada and the United States.





Through effective implementation of strategies and stellar customer service, CarGuard Administration built a business that offered excellent vehicle protection plans and an exemplary reputation in the industry.





Like many of the worlds best companies, CarGuard started small. It was founded in 2015 with just two employees; now, the company is run by Trevor Smith as the CEO.





The company began offering auto protection plans to clients, later expanding its services to include tiered plans, including popular vehicle protection plans.





CarGuard grew to become the leading provider of vehicle protection plans for clients across the U.S. From Oakland Park in Kansas, CarGuard moved its headquarters to Phoenix, Arizona.





CarGuard Administrations approach was to avoid the mistakes that other vehicle protection companies made. The company proceeded to re-engineer its processes and create an effective control plan to ensure that any issues were addressed and problems were avoided.





This approach also helped ensure that potential problems, including customer complaints, are immediately resolved. CarGuard Administration vowed never to allow complacency and inferior service to influence their performance from the very start.





To keep their performance at its peak, they continue to implement mechanisms to identify and correct problems accurately and timely.





To obtain a top rating from the BBB, an organization has to earn 97% or higher. BBBs rating is based on 13 elements that CarGuard had to pass.





These elements include competency licensing, complaint volume, complaint resolution, advertising review, and transparency in business practices.





With CarGuard Administrations solid track record and focus on providing premier customer service on top of offering the best vehicle protection plans in the industry, the company was granted the highest rating by the BBB  an A+.





CarGuard Administration vows to continue providing the best plans and services to their clients, not just to earn their loyalty but also to become the industry leader. The company is also aware that its top rating with the BBB is not a permanent score.





They will have to continue providing excellent services and programs to keep their status. CarGuard Administration intends to keep its position in the industry, so they assure its clients that the company will always be at the forefront of vehicle protection, improving and innovating to ensure that they only offer the best services.