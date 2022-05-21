Author Charyl Craddock Clears Up Misinterpretations About the Book of Revelation

What should Christians know about the Book of Revelation? In what way is the said book misunderstood or misinterpreted? What is the accurate explanation of Revelation? Know the answers to these and other thought-provoking biblical questions in Charyl Craddocks book Not Your Grandmothers Book of Revelation: Using Scripture to Explain the Book of Revelation (Christian Faith Publishing; 2020).





Ms. Craddock strives to dispel the many misinterpretations that had arisen from the book Dispensational Truths by Baptist Pastor and Biblical scholar Charles Larkin, which was published in 1918. She also counters the misinterpretations brought by the false belief that Revelation was written in chronological order and that all of the events shown to John will occur during the final seven years, Daniels seventieth week.





We have a habit of unconsciously manipulating Scripture to make it fit what we have been led to believe to be true, wrote Ms. Craddock in the books introduction. The first priority of this book is to correct many wrong interpretations of end-time prophecy through providing the appropriate Scripture passages that reveal such interpretations to be false.





This book will only achieve its underlying goal if you read it with an open mind and are willing to deny what you have been taught if it conflicts with what God has said.





The author had the opportunity to study Revelation multiple times under different pastors and even attended a presentation on the prophecies of the prophet Daniel, that whetted her appetite to take the Revelation as a serious study. In the course of her study, she discovered more insights into Revelation. It takes the Scripture, especially the Book of Daniel, to understand Revelation.





Everything in this book is supported by Scripture. The Scriptures are included so that you do not have to take my word for anything. You have Goods Word for it. Believe me.





For the readers of her book, she leaves them this request, If you do not learn anything else from this book, please learn that it is important to read Gods Word carefully and prayerfully. Gods truth is truth, whether we believe it or not. We cant change what God has said just because it doesnt fit what we have heard or what we believe or what we want it to say.





See how the Book of Revelation has been misinterpreted according to Holy Scripture. Be amazed at how the Bible explains the prophecies of John and Daniel. See a timeline of the swiftly approaching End Time. Get a copy of Charyl Craddocks book Not Your Grandmothers Book of Revelation: Using Scripture to Explain the Book of Revelation today on Amazon.





Not Your Grandmothers Book of Revelation will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at their exhibit at booth 1147 for the 2022 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition, which will be held on June 23-28, 2022 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C.





Not Your Grandmothers Book of Revelation: Using Scripture to Explain the Book of Revelation



Author | Charyl Craddock



Published date | July 8, 2020



Publisher | Christian Faith Publishing



Book retail price | $21.95





Author Bio





Charyl Craddock has been a Christian since she was a very young child and has studied the Book of Revelation for several decades with different pastors. In 2017, she attended a conference on Dr. Irvin Baxters Understanding the End Time. This conference showed how Gods Word provides a different interpretation of what John was shown and what is occurring and will soon occur.





Ms. Craddocks profession was teaching mathematics at high school and at the University of Tennessee at Martin. She is currently retired and to enlighten as many people as possible of the misinterpretations of the prophecy, she wrote Not Your Grandmothers Book of Revelation by merging Dr. Baxters End Times and Mr. Joe Macks presentations with her own research.