The ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022 Will Display Melissa Campesi’s “I Am an English-Language Learner”

My children love reading the stories of the children in the book over and over again. It opens the door for us to talk about all the different languages and cultures around the world.  AB.

I Am an English-Language Learner: The Real and Unique Stories of Immigrant children in America by Melissa Campesi will be displayed at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 23-28, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC, USA.





In I Am an English-Language Learner, eight kids from various nations talk about how they are learning English in their new homes. They discuss the things that they miss most about their home countries, how they feel about now being in the United States, and the things that they aspire to achieve in the future.





This book shows that people around the world speak, read, and write in many different languages. Some languages use various alphabet systems, while others produce sounds that do not exist in the English language.





Not only do people speak a variety of languages, but they also dress, eat, and interact with one another in a variety of unique ways. Children who are relocated to the United States from other countries and have a requirement to acquire English language skills will be referred to as English language learners.





Everyone has a different background and experience, which contributes to the realization that gaining knowledge about one another is the most effective teaching method.





By telling the experiences of students who are acquiring English as a second language, this childrens book introduces young readers to new traditions and cultures from throughout the world.





I Am an English-Language Learner: The Real and Unique Stories of Immigrant children in America



Author | Melissa Campesi



Genre | Childrens Non-Fiction



Publisher | Lulu Publishing Services



Published date | October 9, 2019



Book Retail | $15.60





Author





Melissa is certified as an ESL Educator in the state of New Jersey. In addition, she is a Childrens Author and the Creator & Founder of the Cross-Cultural Storytelling Project. Her passion is to visit classrooms both in-person and virtually to promote the importance of learning and embracing cultural heritage. Melissas goal for children is to develop positive identities within themselves, their peers, schools, communities, and beyond.





As a multicultural author and advocate, Melissas mission is to foster cultural awareness in an educational setting. She is motivated to inspire children about culture through the power of storytelling because that ignites their curiosity about each other and the world around them.





The best education comes from learning about one another. Melissa Campesi