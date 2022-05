“Humor All The Way” by Renee Servello Will Be Displayed at the ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022





Author





Renee’ Servello is the author of Humor All The Way and “You’re Kidding I’m A Senior’?”. When looking for everyday humorous observations, Renee’ is the source. She believes that humor is the RX for Life. She lives in Texas with her husband Anthony (the KID), children Kelli and Ty, Grandkids, Great Grandkid, and about a million relatives.