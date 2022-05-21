Hong Kong – Hongkong Post unveils new stamp issues for July to December 2022

Hongkong Post unveils new stamp issues for July to December 2022 ****************************************************************



Hongkong Post today (May 21) announced that six sets of special stamps will be issued from July to December 2022, offering an extraordinary collection of stamps encompassing a variety of themes and stamp products of impressive designs, which involve significant occasions of Hong Kong and local arts and culture to philatelists and the public.







The commemorative stamps on “The 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region” and “The 25th Anniversary of the Stationing of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in Hong Kong” will first be released in July. The year 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). With the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law and the improvement to the electoral system, the “one country, two systems” principle is steadfastly being implemented. Since the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison stationing in the HKSAR, it has upheld the principle of “one country, two systems”, the Basic Law, the Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Garrisoning of the HKSAR and the National Security Law, and fulfilled the responsibility to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, providing the foundation for the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong. Hongkong Post will issue commemorative stamp products to feature the prosperity and development of Hong Kong over the years to mark these special occasions.







Fruits are the best food in the summer time as they are rich in nutrition, good for health, bright in colour and sweet in taste. There are a wide range of fruits grown in Hong Kong. Hongkong Post will issue a set of special stamps in six denominations, a stamp sheetlet and other philatelic products on the theme of “Fruits” to bring people a cool summer.







Hong Kong culture is diversified and multifaceted. The Hong Kong cheongsam making technique was inscribed onto the First Intangible Cultural Heritage Inventory of Hong Kong and the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Hong Kong in 2014 and 2017 respectively. It was further inscribed onto the Fifth National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2021. Cheongsam has a long history. The sewing technique of women’s cheongsam took up both Eastern and Western costume designs after it became popular in Hong Kong, resulting in the uniqueness in the Hong Kong cheongsam making technique. Hongkong Post will issue special stamps on the theme of “Hong Kong Cheongsam Making Technique” to exhibit the outstanding historical and cultural value of this craftsmanship.







Comic-themed stamps will make a comeback. Hongkong Post will issue special stamps on the theme of “Miss 13 Dots Comics”, a renowned comic in Hong Kong. Miss 13 Dots, the heroine, is an independent, avant-garde and trendy girl, rendering the comic phenomenal and one of the local classic comics still being recounted with relish.







Hongkong Post will also issue special stamps on the theme of “Dinosaurs”, showing several species of dinosaurs from the Jurassic and Cretaceous eras to explore the mystery of these prehistoric species with members of the public.







Customers may place advance orders for the above new stamp products from today on Hongkong Post’s online shopping mall “ShopThruPost” (shopthrupost.hongkongpost.hk). Customers may also visit Facebook page “郵票．郵趣@Hongkong Post Stamps” (www.facebook.com/HKPStamps) for more details. Customers who place orders by June 9 (Thursday) will receive attractive gifts and bonus points. Further information about placing orders can be obtained from the Hongkong Post Stamps website or by calling the Hongkong Post Philatelic Bureau hotline at 2785 5711.

